10 new cases of COVID-19 in Hassan

Hassan district reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. With that, the total number of cases in the district increased to 1,11,824. Among the new cases, seven were reported in Hassan, one each in Alur and Sakleshpur and one more from outside the district. So far 1,376 people have died to the infection in the district. As many as 106 are under treatment.

Shivamogga reported five cases on the day. Of them, two each were in Shivamogga and Sagar taluks and one in Thirthahalli taluk. So far 1,072 people have died in the district. As many as 28 people are under treatment, said a bulletin by the district administration.