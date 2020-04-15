10 new cases in Mysuru

After a brief lull, Mysuru reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Of them, nine are linked to Jubilant Generics Limited in Nanjangud and one case is a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from Mysuru city.

With this, the number of positive cases has increased to 58 in Mysuru district. Till Tuesday, 12 persons had recovered and discharged from the COVID-19 hospital here on KRS Road. The total number of active cases under treatment is 46 with the new addition of patients.