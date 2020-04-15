10 new cases in Mysuru

After a brief lull, Mysuru reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
Of them, nine are linked to Jubilant Generics Limited in Nanjangud and one case is a Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) from Mysuru city.
With this, the number of positive cases has increased to 58 in Mysuru district. Till Tuesday, 12 persons had recovered and discharged from the COVID-19 hospital here on KRS Road. The total number of active cases under treatment is 46 with the new addition of patients.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.