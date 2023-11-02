10 nabbed for burglary at SKDRDP office

November 02, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi-Dharwad police have nabbed 10 persons in connection with theft of ₹1.24 crore cash at the taluk office of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) at Rayapur in Dharwad. Three accused were workers of SKDRDP.

The arrested have been identified as Kushal Kumar, 23, of Savanur, Basavaraj, 34, Mahanthesh, 27, Jilani, 25, Parashuram, 34, Rangappa, 31, Manjunath, 22, Kiran, 23, Razak Ahmed, 31, Viresh, 20, of Navalgund. Cash worth ₹79.89 lakh, a car and a two-wheeler used for the crime and four mobile handets have been recovered.

Addressing press persons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said that among the accused four had history of being involved in other offences and three of the accused namely Kushal Kumar, Basavaraj and Mahanthesh were employees at SKDRDP.

She said a special team led by Inspector Sangamesh was constituted to investigate into the case and the team had traced and arrested the accused persons from Navalgund, Haveri and Mangaluru.

The accused had entered the office of SKDRDP through the ventilator of the toilet and had decamped with the cash after breaking open the safety locker, she said.

To a query, she said that there was no CCTV at the office and the police had solved the case on the basis of modus operandi and other clues.