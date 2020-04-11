10-month-old COVID-19 patient discharged in Mangaluru

The 10-month-old baby who was the youngest COVID-19 patient in Karnataka, and who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, was discharged on Saturday. The baby, from Sajipanadu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, was admitted to K.S. Hegde Hospital at Deralakatte on March 23 and tested positive on March 25.

After treatment, the baby tested negative on April 7 and 8, according to a release issued by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh. he mother and the grandmother of the baby too have tested negative for COVID-19. They too were discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Treating the baby was a challenge for the doctors. All of Sajipanadu village had been sealed following the positive test result. But according to the release, the disease has not spread to any others in the village.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada did not report any positive COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday. With six persons who had tested positive being discharged in the district so far, there are six active patients now.

She said that 3,347 persons in the district have completed 28 days of home quarantine. They do not have any symptoms of COVID-19. Another 2,598 persons are currently under home quarantine.