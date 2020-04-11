10-month-old baby discharged in Mangaluru

The 10-month-old baby who was the youngest COVID-19 patient in Karnataka, undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, was discharged on April 11.
The baby from Sajipanadu village, Bantwal Taluk in Dakshina Kannada, had been admitted to the K.S. Hegde Hospital at Deralakatte on March 23 and tested positive on March 25. The baby tested negative on April 7 and April 8, according to a release by Sindhu B. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner.
Dakshina Kannada did not report any positive COVID-19 case on the seventh consecutive day on April 11.
With six persons who had been tested positive being discharged in the district so far, there are six active patients under treatment now.
