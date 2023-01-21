10 lakh youth to get employment, says Union Minister Khuba

January 21, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba has said that the Union government has plans to provide employment to 10 lakh youths in government, semi-government agencies, and industries.

Inaugurating the third rozgar mela at the biotechnology auditorium of BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi on Friday, he said that across the nation the government was handing over appointment letters to selected candidates.

Mr. Khuba said that during October, 75,000 candidates were given appointment letters and it was 72,000 in November, and now 71,000 candidates were being given appointment letters. History was being created by providing employment to youths in big number, he said.

The Minister said that the country was achieving self reliance in every field. While across the globe several countries were facing financial instability and slowdown, the Indian economy had become strong and even the United Nations had lauded the Indian economic system.

Mr. Khuba said that after China, India was being recognised as the next big force in the manufacturing industry, and now around 400 Defence products were being manufactured.

Under the MUDRA scheme, 21 crore people had received benefits and nearly 67% women had availed benefits under the scheme, he said.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that across the nation at 45 places, rozgar melas were being held and youths were being given opportunities to serve the nation.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country had become the fifth largest economy in the world and soon it would reach the top position.

Referring to the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ programme of the State government, he said that in the coming days big industries would be set up in various districts of the State, thus spreading industrial development.

Earlier, Mr. Modi inaugurated the mela virtually. Appointment letters were handed over to some of the selected candidates. Senior officials of the Union and the State governments were present.