₹10 lakh for construction of garadimane

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 20:26 IST

Ministers S.T. Somashekar and K.C. Narayana Gowda at the inauguration of Dasara wrestling competitions in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda on Monday said an assistance of ₹10 lakh was being provided for the construction of ‘garadimane’ (place where wrestlers are trained) in the State from the Sports Department. Speaking after inaugurating Dasara wrestling competitions here, he said wrestlers, after getting trained in such facilities in Mysuru and North Karnataka regions, are participating in competitions. The State government will encourage wrestlers.

