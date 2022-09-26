Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda on Monday said an assistance of ₹10 lakh was being provided for the construction of ‘garadimane’ (place where wrestlers are trained) in the State from the Sports Department. Speaking after inaugurating Dasara wrestling competitions here, he said wrestlers, after getting trained in such facilities in Mysuru and North Karnataka regions, are participating in competitions. The State government will encourage wrestlers.
₹10 lakh for construction of garadimane
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.