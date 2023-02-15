10 lakh digital meters installed by Bescom 

February 15, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has finished installing 10 lakh digital meters in Bengaluru as of Tuesday. In the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ), 10,74,000 electro-mechanical meters have been replaced by Devise Language Message Specification (DLMS) static meters.

In a survey taken up before initiating the digital meter project in July 2022, out of 58,77,000 LT meters in BMAZ, 17,23,000 were electro-mechanical meters.

“DLMS static meter is consumer-friendly; consumers can avail the data of maximum demand load and voltage information on it. Bescom is installing DLMS static meters free of cost to the consumers, said Mahantesh Bilagi, MD, Bescom.

He also said that fewer complaints were received with regard to installation of faulty digital meters and jurisdictional Additional Executive Engineers were given directions to receive complaints about faulty digital meters from consumers and take action against electrical contractors.