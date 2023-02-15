HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 lakh digital meters installed by Bescom 

February 15, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company has finished installing 10 lakh digital meters in Bengaluru as of Tuesday. In the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area Zone (BMAZ), 10,74,000 electro-mechanical meters have been replaced by Devise Language Message Specification (DLMS) static meters. 

In a survey taken up before initiating the digital meter project in July 2022, out of 58,77,000 LT meters in BMAZ, 17,23,000 were electro-mechanical meters.  

“DLMS static meter is consumer-friendly; consumers can avail the data of maximum demand load and voltage information on it. Bescom is installing DLMS static meters free of cost to the consumers, said Mahantesh Bilagi, MD, Bescom. 

He also said that fewer complaints were received with regard to installation of faulty digital meters and jurisdictional Additional Executive Engineers were given directions to receive complaints about faulty digital meters from consumers and take action against electrical contractors.  

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.