10 injured as dog goes on a biting spree

At least 10 persons, including nine children, were injured after a street dog went on a biting spree at Diggi base locality in Shahpur city of Yadgir district on Wednesday. Two of the injured, who have suffered severe injuries, have been referred to Kalaburagi, while the others are in a local hospital, sources said.

The local residents said that it was a rabid dog and it went on biting people. It was said that no action was taken by the civic authorities to prevent street dog menace despite repeated pleas from several localities.

Commissioner of Shahapur CMC Basavaraj Shivapuji told The Hindu that he has instructed the staff to catch the dog immediately and take further action.

“We also held talks with a private team of dog catchers from Mysore. The team is expected to arrive here in two or three days,” he added.