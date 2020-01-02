10 injured as dog goes on a biting spree

At least 10 persons, including nine children, were injured after a street dog went on a biting spree at Diggi base locality in Shahpur city of Yadgir district on Wednesday. Two of the injured, who have suffered severe injuries, have been referred to Kalaburagi, while the others are in a local hospital, sources said.
The local residents said that it was a rabid dog and it went on biting people. It was said that no action was taken by the civic authorities to prevent street dog menace despite repeated pleas from several localities.
Commissioner of Shahapur CMC Basavaraj Shivapuji told The Hindu that he has instructed the staff to catch the dog immediately and take further action.
“We also held talks with a private team of dog catchers from Mysore. The team is expected to arrive here in two or three days,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.