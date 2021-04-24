10 Government employees selected for Sarvothama Seva Awards

The Karnataka Government has selected its 10 employees for Sarvothama Seva Awards for their service in their respective departments in the year 2020-21.

Of the 10 employees selected for the award, six are working in various departments in Bengaluru.

The award winners are:

R Chandrashekar, deputy secretary, DPAR, Cabinet division, Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru;

Gangaram, Panchayat Development Officer, Doddajala Gram Panchayat, Yalahanka;

B N Girish, Tahsiladar, Davanagere taluk;

Basavalingaiah R Hiremath, assistant commissioner, excise, Bengaluru;

G Harsha, first division assistant, advocate general office, High Court, Bengaluru;

H P Hemavathi, nursing officer, C V Raman Government Hospital, Indira Nagar, Bengaluru;

M Anjaneya, senior health assistant, district medical officer’s office, Kudligi, Vijayanagara;

Chandramathi M Hegde, nursing officer, grade-II, McGann Hospital, Shivamogga;

T S Latha, public relations officer, KSRTC, Bengaluru;

Chandrashekar Nayak, deputy director, deputy commissioner’s office building, Manipal, Udupi.

The award winners would be given a cash prize of ₹25,000 each and a certificate, said an order issued by DPAR Additional Secretary B S Ravikumar.

The government servants have been selected on the basis of their service to the public in their respective departments. Only those employees, who do not have criminal cases, cases in Lokayukta offices, and pending enquiries have been selected for the award.