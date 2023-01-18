ADVERTISEMENT

10 EV charging sites identified on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

January 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MYSURU

·Proposals on establishing 205 charging stations in CESC districts sent to BESCOM

The Hindu Bureau

Ten locations for setting up EV charging stations have been identified on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. This includes 205 places shortlisted for establishing such stations in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu districts coming under the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru.

The charging stations will be primarily set up at the toll gates on the Expressway, said CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that proposals on EV charging stations have been submitted to BESCOM which is the consulting agency appointed by the government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sites identified by CESC includes those on the premises of government offices and other potential places suitable for the charging of electric vehicles. “Persons wishing to set up charging stations on suitable private land can also approach us on the same and we shall facilitate coordinating with BESCOM,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US