10 EV charging sites identified on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

January 18, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Ten locations for setting up EV charging stations have been identified on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. This includes 205 places shortlisted for establishing such stations in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu districts coming under the jurisdiction of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Mysuru.

The charging stations will be primarily set up at the toll gates on the Expressway, said CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that proposals on EV charging stations have been submitted to BESCOM which is the consulting agency appointed by the government.

The sites identified by CESC includes those on the premises of government offices and other potential places suitable for the charging of electric vehicles. “Persons wishing to set up charging stations on suitable private land can also approach us on the same and we shall facilitate coordinating with BESCOM,” he added.