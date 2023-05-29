ADVERTISEMENT

10 die in accident in Mysuru district

May 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MYSURU

All the victims were said to be from Ballari district

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Male Mahadeshwara hills in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Ten persons died on the spot when their taxi collided with a private bus near Kurubur village on T. Narasipura-Kollegal Road in Mysuru district on May 29.

All the victims were said to be from Ballari district.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar told The Hindu, “In total, 13 were travelling in the car. The passengers were tourists. They were returning from M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district. The front portion of the car is fully smashed due to the impact of the collision.” She informed that 10 persons died in the accident while three other passengers of the seven-seat private taxi were rushed to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US