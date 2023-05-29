HamberMenu
10 die in accident in Mysuru district

May 29, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Male Mahadeshwara hills in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

A file photo of Male Mahadeshwara hills in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Ten persons died on the spot when their taxi collided with a private bus near Kurubur village on T. Narasipura-Kollegal Road in Mysuru district on May 29.

All the victims were said to be from Ballari district.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar told The Hindu, “In total, 13 were travelling in the car. The passengers were tourists. They were returning from M.M. Hills in Chamarajanagar district. The front portion of the car is fully smashed due to the impact of the collision.” She informed that 10 persons died in the accident while three other passengers of the seven-seat private taxi were rushed to a hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

