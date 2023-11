November 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The winter session of the Legislative Assembly will be held at the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi from December 4 to 15.

The Assembly and Legislative Council will be in session for 10 days, excluding December 9 and 10, that happen to fall on the weekend.

A letter sent to the Deputy Commissioner from the office of Speaker U.T. Khader has asked officials to make all preparations for this year’s winter session.

