10-day padayatra for clean Tungabhadra river begins at Sringeri

The 10-day padayatra to ensure a clean Tungabhadra river began at Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday. Residents of Sringeri, environmentalists, and students took part in the first phase of the march that will end at Harihar in Davangere district on November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharathi Tirtha Swamy of Sringeri Sharada Peetha inaugurated the padayatra by lighting the lamp. He conveyed his wishes and stressed uponthe need for keeping waterbodies clean.

B.M. Kumaraswamy, president of the Paryavaran Trust, said that the march was being taken out to spread awareness on keeping the rivers clean. “Water is the main source for many diseases. We have to take the necessary measures to keep rivers clean. The first phase of the march will conclude at Harihar. In the second phase, the march will go up to Kishkinda in Koppal district,” he said.

Uttar-Pradesh based social worker Uma Shankar Pandey, former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj, Nirmala Tunga Abhiyana leader Girish Patel and others were present at the inauguration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.