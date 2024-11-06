 />
10-day padayatra for clean Tungabhadra river begins at Sringeri

Published - November 06, 2024 08:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The 10-day padayatra for clean Tungabhadra river in Sringeri on Wednesday.

The 10-day padayatra for clean Tungabhadra river in Sringeri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 10-day padayatra to ensure a clean Tungabhadra river began at Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district on Wednesday. Residents of Sringeri, environmentalists, and students took part in the first phase of the march that will end at Harihar in Davangere district on November 15.

Bharathi Tirtha Swamy of Sringeri Sharada Peetha inaugurated the padayatra by lighting the lamp. He conveyed his wishes and stressed uponthe need for keeping waterbodies clean.

B.M. Kumaraswamy, president of the Paryavaran Trust, said that the march was being taken out to spread awareness on keeping the rivers clean. “Water is the main source for many diseases. We have to take the necessary measures to keep rivers clean. The first phase of the march will conclude at Harihar. In the second phase, the march will go up to Kishkinda in Koppal district,” he said.

Uttar-Pradesh based social worker Uma Shankar Pandey, former Minister D.N. Jeevaraj, Nirmala Tunga Abhiyana leader Girish Patel and others were present at the inauguration.

November 06, 2024

