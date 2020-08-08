₹10 crore for flood relief in Haveri district

Home Minister visits affected villages; officials told to take up preliminary survey

Home Minister and district in charge for Haveri Basavaraj Bommai has said ₹10 crore will be released to the district for taking up flood relief measures and that ₹5 crore had already been released.

Mr. Bommai told reporters in Haveri on Saturday that the district administration already had ₹6.24 crore at its disposal for calamity relief and on Saturday ₹5 crore had been released. The government would release another ₹5 crore and there would be no dearth of funds for relief measures, he said.

The Minister said the administration had identified 144 villages that were prone to floods, based on the floods in Tungabhadra, Varada, and Dharma rivers last year and already precautionary measures had been taken.

He said he had directed officials to immediately begin the preliminary survey on crop loss and loss to property, and added that an immediate relief of ₹10,000 would be given for house damage.

Earlier, during his visit to flood-affected Kodala village in Hangal taluk and Kunimellihalli in Savanur taluk of the district, he said all the taluks in the district had received more than the average rainfall for August in the first week of the month itself. Consequently, crop loss and damage to property had been reported. Officials had been directed to immediately take up the primary survey, he said.

Already, precautionary measures had been taken in the flood-prone villages and an NDRF team too would deployed, he said.

Regarding the permanent shifting of flood-prone villages, the Minister said people were reluctant to shift to places identified for shifting and wanted to build houses in the same place. A final decision would be taken in consultation with the villagers. And meanwhile, places had been identified for shifting eight to 10 villages permanently, he said.

He was accompanied by Shivakumar Udasi, MP; MLAs Virupakshappa Ballari and Nehru Olekar; Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Shettennavar, and Chief Executive Officer Ramesh Desai, among others.