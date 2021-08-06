₹10 crore for Dharwad district under ‘Sanjivini’

HUBBALLI

06 August 2021 23:11 IST

The Union government has sanctioned a sum of ₹10.21 crore for 79 GPs of Dharwad district to provide assistance to women self-help groups under National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM).

This mission has been renamed ‘Sanjivini’ in Karnataka and is aimed at reducing rural poverty by providing gainful wages and self-employment opportunities through community institutions.

In a press release from New Delhi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said the sum sanctioned for Dharwad district would benefit 1,230 women self-help groups. The mission aimed at at eradication of rural poverty by building sustainable institutions for the poor, and leading them to sustainable livelihoods.

The basic purpose was to put in place a dedicated and sensitive support structure from the national to the sub-district level which would focus on the poor and build and sustain their organisations at different levels, he has said. Under it, activities like awareness building, social mobilisation, development of Community Resource Persons (CRPs) would be organised, he said.