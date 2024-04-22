GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 candidates remain in electoral fray in Ballari after Independent candidate withdraws her papers

Though all the nomination papers filed by contesting candidates were in order, Bhagyalakshmi withdrew hers on the last day for doing so; polling on May 7

April 22, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Prashant Kumar Mishra addressing a media conference at his office in Ballari on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Prashant Kumar Mishra addressing a media conference at his office in Ballari on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

With an independent candidate withdrawing her nomination papers on Monday, 10 candidates remained in the fray in the Ballari Lok Sabha Constituency.

Addressing a media conference at his office in Ballari on Monday, Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Prashant Kumar Mishra said that a total of 11 candidates had submitted their nomination papers and all of them were valid.

On Monday, the last day for withdrawing nomination papers, B. Bhagyalakshmi withdrew her nomination papers leaving 10 candidates in the field.

B. Sriramulu from the BJP, E. Tukaram from the Congress, Valmikhi Krishnappa from the Bahujan Samaj Party, C. Channaveer from Karnataka Rashtra Samithi and A. Devadas from Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) are the major candidates remaining in the contest.

Speaking on the preparations made for conducting the elections on May 7, Mr. Mishra said that all basic amenities such as drinking water and toilets are put in place to ensure that there will be no inconvenience to voters.

“We will establish 40 Sakhi polling stations for women, 12 ethnic polling stations, eight polling stations fully manned by persons with disabilities, eight theme-based polling stations and eight youth polling stations across the constituency,” Mr. Mishra said.

The officer also called upon the people to use toll free Ph: 1950 to report any electoral malpractices during campaigning as well as on the polling day.

“Children below 18 years should not be used for election campaigning as per the guidelines of the National Child Rights Commission and Election Commission of India. Violation will attract stringent action as per the law in force,” he said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Zubair and other senior officers were present.

