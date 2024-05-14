GIFT a SubscriptionGift
10 candidates file nomination papers in North East Graduates Constituency

Published - May 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau
Independent candidate N. Pratap Reddy, accompanied by AAP State president Mukhyamantri Chandru, submitting his nomination papers to the Returning Officer Krishna Bajpai in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Independent candidate N. Pratap Reddy, accompanied by AAP State president Mukhyamantri Chandru, submitting his nomination papers to the Returning Officer Krishna Bajpai in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 10 candidates, including Congress nominee Chandrashekhar, filed their nomination papers in the elections to the North East Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Mr. Chandrashekhar filed three sets of nomination papers. Independent candidates Mallikarjun, Sharanabasappa and M.D. Aman from Kalaburagi district, N. Pratap Reddy and N. Shailaja Reddy from Ballari district, Mehaboob from Koppal district and Animesh from Bidar district are the other candidates who submitted their nomination papers to Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer Krishna Bajpai on Tuesday.

Before filing his nomination papers, Mr. Pratap Reddy took out a roadshow from Jagat Circle to the Regional Commissioner’s office.

Mr. Pratap Reddy was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party State president Mukhyamantri Chandru and hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Mr. Pratap Reddy paid floral tributes to Ambedkar and Basavanna on his way to the Regional Commissioner’s office.

Congress candidate Chandrashekhar submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer Krishna Bajpai in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Congress candidate Chandrashekhar submitting his nomination papers to Returning Officer Krishna Bajpai in Kalaburagi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mr. Chandrashekhar was accompanied by Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil and party leaders Revu Naik Belamagi, Jagadev Guttedar and others.

“I have already toured the constituency a couple of times. I will take another round and seek votes. I won the constituency even when the BJP was in power. Now, I am confident that I will easily win. The Congress government in the State transferred around 34,000 teachers as per their wishes. They are happy and I am hopeful that they will support Congress candidates. Since the Congress has promised to implement the old pension scheme, the voters are expected to consider it and vote for me,” Mr. Chandrashekhar said, after filing his nomination papers.

The last date for filing nomination papers is May 16.

