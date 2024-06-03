10 BU hostel students fall sick, allege food poisoning

At least 10 students staying at the Bangalore University’s hostel run by the Backward Classes Welfare Department on the Jnana Bharati campus were hospitalised allegedly due to food poisoning late evening on Monday (June 3).

Following the incident, hundreds of students staying at various hostels on the campus staged a protest by blocking the road within the campus connecting to Mysuru Road and Outer Ring Road. After the intervention of university officials and the police, the students called off the protest.

However, University officials clarified that the hostel was completely run by the Backward Classes Department and that the university had no role in the administration.

