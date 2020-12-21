10 booked on the charge of auctioning GP seats

Following a complaint lodged by Panchayat Development Officer C. Ramakrishna attached to Ramadurga Gram Panchayat in Kudligi taluk of Ballari district, Gudekote Police, on Saturday, registered a case against 10 people on the charge of auctioning six gram panchayat seats in Chandrashekharapura village that fall in Ramadurga Gram Panchayat.

The accused included the six members who were the aspirants of the gram panchayat seats and the village elders who facilitated the auction.

As per the complaint, the village elders held a meeting with the aspirants on the Sri Basaveshwara temple premises on Friday and conducted the auction. At the end of the process, the six seats were together auctioned for ₹ 3,65,000 and the successful bidders had agreed to pay the amount to the temple committee after the completion of the election process. The village elders also decided not to allow others to contest against the successful bidders to ensure their elections unopposed.

The complainant said that he would produce the video clip showing the auction process, which has gone viral, before the police during the investigation.

The police registered a First Information Report under Representation of People Act 1951 and 1988 and Sections 171(A), 171(B), 171(E) and 171(C)(B) of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Kudligi Tahsildar and Taluk Election Officer submitted a report to the Ballari Deputy Commissioner stating that the bid for electing the six candidates through auctioning in Chandrashekharapura was foiled and there were 14 candidates in the fray for the six seats. He also assured that a free and fair election would be held to the six seats as per schedule. The elections to the Ramadurga Gram Panchayat are scheduled to be held on December 27.