10 barking deer die in Pilikula zoo

MANGALURU

26 June 2020 12:56 IST

Ten barking deer (Munntjacs) died while five were injured following an attack by five stray dogs in an enclosure of barking deer in the Pilikula Bilogical Park here on Thursday night. Four stray dogs were caught.

According to Jayaprakash Bhandari, director of the park, the incident came to light when zoo keepers visited the enclosure, which is near the enclosure housing bisons, on Friday morning.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Bhandary said dogs from Pachhanady landfill site jumped the compound wall of the park and entered the enclosure housing about 40 barking deer. The injured barking deer were moved for treatment to the hospital of the park. About 20 deer were unhurt.

The authorities of the park had brought four barking deer to the enclosure few weeks ago and their number has grown gradually. The authorities had decided to leave a batch of these animals in the nearby forest.

The park, he said, has been facing problem from stray dogs. Several times zoo keepers and security guards have driven them away. Some dogs were also caught and relocated. This was the first time these dogs attacked animals in the zoo, he said and added that steps were being taken to further rise the height of the barking deer enclosure.