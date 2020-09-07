10 arrested in three cases,4.5 kg ganja recovered

HUBBALLI

07 September 2020 22:01 IST

Based on tip-offs, the Hubballi-Dharwad Police have arrested 10 persons, including a student, in three different cases of drug peddling and have recovered 4.536 kilograms of ganja from the accused.

In Dharwad, the Town Police on Monday arrested six persons and recovered 3.1 kilogram of ganja worth ₹ 62000 from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Krishnakant gave the names of arrested as Pruthvi Kondepalli from Jai Bheem Nagar, Sarkar Madalagi from Soudagar Chawl, Javed Badami from Rasoolpur Oni, Mehboob Pathan from Nizamuddin Colony, Mohammad Sadiq Khatib from Masalgar Oni and Abdul Khadersab Davangere from Attikolla in Dharwad. Another accused identified as Rajesab Hanchinal from Navalur is absconding.

Advertising

Advertising

He told presspersons that the accused were using a car to deliver the consignment to customers and were arrested while they were waiting for customers near Nucchambli Bhavi. The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody.

A special team headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police G. Anusha has been constituted to trace the supply chain.

In Hubballi, the staff of Keshwapur Police Station arrested three persons and recovered 600 grams of ganja from them. The names of the accused have been given as Yashwanth Muniget (22), Nelson Yohan Myla (24) and an ITI student Prashanth Bappore (20), all residents of Hubballi.

In another case in Hubballi, the Gokul Road Police have arrested Imamsab Bijapur (55) and recovered 836 grams of ganja from him. Another accused Maruti Haranshikari is absconding, the police said.