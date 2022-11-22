10 arrested for alleged attack on MLA in Karnataka

November 22, 2022 04:55 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - Hassan

Mudigere police have registered two cases with regard to protests against Forest Department officials and MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy at Hullumane in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka on Sunday November 20, following the death of a woman in an elephant attack. The police have arrested 10 people on the charges of assault and obstructing government officials from discharging their duties.

Shobha, 45, died after being attacked by a tusker on Sunday morning. When Forest Department officials reached the spot, the local people staged a protest. The protesters allegedly assaulted the officers.

Later in the evening, Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy visited the village. People raised slogans against him and allegedly attempted to assault him. The police took him away from the spot in a vehicle. The MLA had alleged that he was assaulted and his shirt was torn. He termed the ‘attack’ on him as part of a political conspiracy against him.

Forest Department officials filed two complaints with Mudigere police. Based on video clips of the incident, police arrested 10 persons who have been remanded in judicial custody.

MLA releases statement

The video clips of the incidents have gone viral on social media platforms. Going by the clips, it is clear that the people did raise slogans against the MLA and chased him while he was being taken by the police. When he gets into the vehicle, his shirt was not damaged.

Late in the night, the MLA released a video statement showing that his shirt was torn.

Many commented that the MLA’s allegation was false and misleading. A few wanted to know who tore his shirt as it was in good condition when he left the place. So far, the MLA has not filed any complaint with the police about the incident.

A police officer told The Hindu that nobody had attacked the MLA.