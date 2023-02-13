10 arrested for abducting industrialist, son from Nanjangud

February 13, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - MYSURU

Ten persons were arrested for allegedly abducting an industrialist and his son from Adakanahalli industrial estate in Nanjangud on the outskirts of Mysuru a week ago.

Though the kidnapped industrialist and his son were released hours later after payment of a ransom of ₹35 lakh in cash, the police constituted a special team, which managed to arrest 10 persons within a week of the incident and recovered ₹21.10 lakh from them.

Addressing a media conference in Mysuru on February 13, Superintendent of Mysuru district police Seema Latkar said proprietors of Harsha Impex factory – Deepak and his son Harsha – were abducted by unidentified persons from their factory in Adakanahalli industrial area of Nanjangud around 12.50 p.m. on February 6.

The accused threatened their employees with lethal weapons and locked up them up in the godown before taking Deepak and Harsha at knifepoint in a vehicle.

The kidnappers kept the industrialists captive in the car, and demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore to set them free. The victims were forced to contact their friends to arrange for the ransom.

The gang eventually agreed to settle for ₹35 lakh, which the industrialists managed to arranged through fellow industrialists from the same industrial area in Nanjangud.

About an hour after receiving the ransom, the abducted industrialists were released near Jal Mahal on Bannur Road in the evening of February 6.

Ms. Latkar said a police team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nanjangud sub-division, Govindaraju, managed to trace the accused on the basis of a telephone call the industrialists had received in April 2022 from a former employee.

The ex-employee, who was a truck driver, had demanded a ransom from the industrialists. The truck driver tried to extort money on the presumption that the industrialists were evading taxes.

However, the industrialists had neglected the threat.

But during the kidnapping investigation, the police picked up the truck driver and nine others. One more person is at large, Ms. Latkar added.

Apart from recovering ₹21.10 lakh, the police seized one four-wheeler, three two-wheelers, 11 mobile phones and 8 lethal weapons. A few of the accused are hardcore criminals, including the main accused who had served a prison term for murder, besides facing various charges in police stations in Mandya and Mysuru districts.

Some of the other accused were involved in cases under the Arms Act, and in robberies.

Inspector General of Police, Southern range, Praveen Madhukar Pawar complimented the police for cracking the case within a week, and announced a cash reward of ₹25,000.