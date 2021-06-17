‘₹1 lakh reward if you can prove body got magnetic powers after taking COVID-19 vaccine’

17 June 2021 12:18 IST

The announcement was made by Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations

Condemning claims about vaccination against COVID-19 creating magnetic powers in the human body, the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has said that objects stick to one's body due to moisture content on the skin. The FIRA has announced a prize money of ₹1 lakh to those who will demonstrate such powers.

In a joint statement issued in Mangaluru, FIRA President Narendra Nayak and General Secretary Sudesh Ghoderao said there is no way magnetism can be induced in the human body by a vaccine. "The moisture on the skin causes objects to stick owing to surface tension, and this is being claimed as magnetism,” Mr. Nayak said.

The statement follows a claim by a Udupi resident that his body got magnetic powers after taking vaccine against COVID-19. A video clip showing spoons and coins sticking to his body had gone viral on social media.

A senior doctor in Mangaluru had dismissed the claim as a publicity stunt.

The FIRA said that people who claim to have developed such magnetic powers can be subjected to a test. Before sticking the objects, a few drops of sanitiser or soap solution should be applied on the body. Then the spot should be allowed to dry or wiped with a cloth. After this, if objects are placed on that spot, they would not stick.

"If anyone can demonstrate such a power under test conditions, we will be glad to hand over a reward of ₹1,00,000 on behalf of our association," the duo announced and added that the test will be conducted while observing COVID-19 protocol.

The claim of getting magnetic powers in human body is the latest attempt to discourage people from taking the vaccine and misleading people, according to a statement issued by FIRA on Wednesday.