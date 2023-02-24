1 lakh people expected for inauguration of Shivamogga airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

February 24, 2023 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - Hassan

Shivamogga district administration has made all arrangements to accommodate one lakh people to witness the inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

In a media conference at the airport at Sogane on February 24, Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Dr. R. Selvamani said, “We have ordered 1 lakh chairs. Food will be served at two locations with enough counters for the smooth distribution of food.”

The PM will inaugurate the airport, railway projects, national highway works, smart city projects and Jal Jeevan Mission works, among others.

The airport has been built on 775 acres of land at a cost of ₹449.22 crore. The runway is 3.2 km long, and the passenger terminal has a built-up area of 4,320 sqft. The airport can handle aircraft ranging from the ATR 72 to the Airbus 320.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would arrive at the airport by 11.30 a.m. on February 27. The programme would last one-and-a-half hours. Later, the Prime Minister would travel to Belagavi.

Audience cannot wear black clothes

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said the police had installed CCTV cameras at all prime locations. People have to be at the venue before 10 a.m. No one is allowed to wear black shirts or carry black clothes to the programme. Except for mobile phones and purses, people should not carry any other item to the programme. Suitable spots have been identified for parking of vehicles.