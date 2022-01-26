₹1 lakh each given to 396 families hit by pandemic

District in-charge Minister Govind Karjol with government employees who won the Sarvottam Seva Award on Republic Day in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Belagavi

26 January 2022 22:08 IST

The State Government has released a compensation of ₹3.96 crore to 396 below poverty line families whose members died of COVID-19 in Belagavi, district in-charge Minister Govid Karjol said in Belagavi on Wednesday. Each one of these families have received ₹1 lakh.

The other 316 families of victims of the epidemic have been given ₹50,000 each that was given by the Union Government, the Minister said in his Republic Day speech.

He said that out of the 763 claims made by families, tahsildars of various taluks have approved 735 cases for compensation. Of these, the Deputy Commissioner have approved 712 cases. He said that the State Government was taking all steps to contain the spread of the disease and it has stepped up checking at the inter-State borders. “We have 2,953 active cases in the district and they are all under observation of the Health Department,” he added.

He said that officers have made great strides in the implementation of MGNREGA scheme. “We have achieved 117.08 lakh person days against the target of 125 lakh person days. That is an achievement of 93.67%. We have employed 4.49 lakh persons of 2.8 lakh poor families. As many as 7.31 lakh families have registered themselves under the scheme,’’ he said.

He presented Sarvottam Seva awards to employees of different departments, including Shivanand Magdum, Shivanagouda Patil, Shankar Ganiger, Khaja Rubina, Namdev Bilkar, Ramesh Kulkarni, Sanganagouda Handral, Manjunath Janaki, Ravi Paravinaikar, Gangadhar Pattar, B.N. Tukkar, Vidyavati Bhajantri, I.P. Gadad, M.V. Hiremath and Basavaraj Hattigoudar.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Regional Commissioner Amlan Biswas, Inspector-General of Police N. Satish Kumar, Superintendent of Police M.B. Boralingaiah, Police Commissioner Lakshman Nimbargi ans Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Darshan H.V. and others were present.