1 lakh doses of vaccine administered in Mysuru

As many as one lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Mysuru district on Friday during the mega vaccination drive.

District Health Officer K.H. Prasad told The Hindu that both first and second doses were administered at over 600 immunisation sites.

Expressing happiness over the milestone achieved, Dr. Prasad said 1,200 staff from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 1,800 ASHA workers and over 1,000 staff from the Panchayat Raj Department were behind the record single-day immunisation.

“With this, we have vaccinated the first dose of vaccine to 80 per cent of the population. We had till now vaccinated nearly 24 lakh people with first and second doses. With Friday’s record jabs, we have now crossed 25-lakh mark,” the DHO said.

The target given for Mysuru was 1.25 lakh doses on Friday. Nevertheless, the target achieved was satisfying since a lot of efforts was put in to reach this number, he said.

“Hopefully, by the end of December, Mysuru is expected to accomplish its vaccination targets going by the pace of daily jabs and the targets achieved so far.”

In Kodagu, 15,300 people received their first and second doses during the drive. The target set was 20,000 doses.

DHO Venkatesh said 86 per cent of the people have received their first dose of vaccines so far. “In the last one week, seven children had been infected by COVID-19 and all of them were fine,” he added.