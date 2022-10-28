Shridhar Pyati, 19, a nursing student, died after his room caught fire following an alleged domestic cylinder blast in Naganur village on Friday evening. The blast took place in the kitchen of the first floor of a rented house. He was a student of P.N. Mugalakhod nursing college in Mudalagi. SP Sanjiv Patil visited the spot. A case has been registered.
1 dead in suspected cylinder blast
