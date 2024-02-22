ADVERTISEMENT

₹1 crore grant to lantana handicraft artisans

February 22, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has announced a grant of ₹1 crore to encourage the tribal artisans who carve out elephants, bison, furniture and decorative items from Lantana Camara, an invasive weed species.

Unveiling life-size models of bison and elephant made of lantana sticks at Lalbagh Botanical Garden on Thursday, Mr. Khandre said that the thorny lantana is widespread in forest areas of Bandipur, Nagarhole, BR Hills, and due to this herbivorous animals such as elephants, deer etc., are deprived of grass.

He said that there is a need to get rid of the weed and the tribal communities can help in its removal by making decorative items from it which will not only provide them livelihood but also saving the forest and herbivorous animals.

The Minister also directed Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Kumar Pushkar to explore ways to create publicity for furniture, decorative items and wildlife figurines made from lantana not only across the country but also abroad. He said steps should be taken to create a platform for online sale of these products.

