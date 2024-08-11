1 a.m. deadline extension: Hotels, ice cream parlours and coffee shops expect to see a 10% increase in business

Following the recent Government Order allowing all commercial establishments in the city to be open till 1 a.m., expected to be a big boost to the city’s nightlife, industry insiders expect that this will translate to an increase in their business by at least 10%. While some establishments have already begun to stay open till 1 a.m., the others are recruiting more staff and figuring out the logistical aspects.

While up until now, only bars and restaurants were permitted to do so, now even eateries, bakeries, ice cream parlours and coffee shops can stay open past midnight.

Ever since the new rule was announced Namma Filter Coffee in Jayanagar, which used to be open till 12 a.m., has extended its hours to 1 a.m. “We actually get a lot of family crowds around midnight. Now that we are open for longer, we are seeing at least a 10% increase in business., This will only keep growing in the coming days,” Ranjith Prakasam, Founder of Namma Filter Coffee.

However, even with permission, not all establishments are going to stay open till 1 a.m. The owners are making this decision based on the footfall they get during the late hours of the night. “At least over 20% of businesses will keep open until 1 a.m. This blanket rule has strengthened our businesses especially those outside the limits of the Commissionerate, but in BBMP limits,” said P.C. Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers’ Association (BBHA).

He said that while bars and restaurants in Commissionerate limits were open till 1 a.m. anyway, those in newer areas like Sarjapura, Hoskote, Nelamangala, which were permitted to be open only till 11.30 p.m. until now, will also improve their businesses with the extension.

“Apart from this, the trend is such that people, families in particular, step out for specialty ice creams and coffee at night. To cater to these crowds, owners of these establishments are hiring staff, especially students looking for part-time jobs for their night shifts,” Mr. Rao said.

“Time is not a factor for doing business anymore. Gone are the days when everyone worked a 9-5 job. Today there are people who work in shifts throughout the day including at night. Such people should have the freedom to venture out and have fun with their friends when they want,” said G.K. Pramod, who runs many hospitality establishments in Bengaluru, speaking about the 1 a.m. deadline rule.

‘Harassment should stop’

However, many business owners noted that police harassment remains an issue. “Every night I get a call from one of our shops that they are being harassed by the police,” said Venkatesh Shanbhag, owner of a few outlets of Natural Ice Cream in Bengaluru. He said that it will be beneficial for all establishments if all the police stations are sent a circular about the deadline extension.

“Even with the government approval, we have not been able to escape the harassment by the police,” Mr. Prakasam also said.

Reorganising workforce

On the business side of it, Mr. Shanbhag said that the crowds at the ice cream parlours after 11 p.m. are mostly young people. “Our workforce must be reorganised now. We must reschedule shift timings. As it is rainy season, the demand for ice cream is not that great, but post Deepavali, we will open our shops till 1 a.m and we are confident about getting a good number of customers during the night hours,” he said.

