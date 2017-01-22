“Marks are necessary, but not everything in life”

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Pandurang Rane said that while it is important to score good marks in examinations for better prospects, students and parents also should understand that ‘scoring marks’ was not everything in life.

He was speaking at the launch of “The Hindu Guidance and Assistance” session with the theme ‘Score Even More” organised in association with Vikas PU College, Mangaluru. The event was held at Bio Tech Hall of BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi on Sunday.

Mentioning that being a student was the best phase of life, where there is more opportunity and less of responsibility, Mr. Rane advised the students to set a goal and asked them to pursue it with all determination keeping in mind that only ‘the hard work” would help them achieve their goal.

He also quoted former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on the need to dream.

Mr. Rane also advised students to respect their teachers and parents. “It is a painful situation for parents when the children they have cared and nurtured do not lend a helping hand in old age. Respect your teachers, parents and remember that you have to strive to become good human beings, apart from having a successful career.”

Tips to succeed

Teaching memory techniques to students, CEO of CIGMA India Ameen-E- Mudassar told participants that it was internal motivation aided by burning desire and direction that leads to success.

Referring to emotional story of Olympian Derek Redmond who finished the sprint despite an injury in Barcelona Olympics in 1992, Mr. Mudassar said: “When you don’t give up you can’t fail.”

Apart from studies, it is equally important for students to spend time with family and friends. Vikas PU College, Mangaluru was the title sponsor for the event.