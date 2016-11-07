‘Younger generation drifting away from native music’

Veteran poet and the former district judge Jinadatt Desai has bemoaned the declining interest in native classical music among the young generation, who he said, is drifting away under the direct and indirect influence of Western culture.

Speaking at a function organised by Impu Sangeet Vedike to present the annual music award instituted in memory of folk singer Hukkeri Balappa to Hindustani vocalist Dhananjay Hegde here on Sunday, he attributed the fast changing tastes and interests in the younger generation to the “mother” who nowadays had little time to inculcate good cultural values in her children.

Realty shows were influencing parents and children were in a hurry to become stars.

“Today’s mother no more sings a ‘jogula’ or a ‘vachana’ or a ‘dasara pada’ at home, which eventually poses a serious threat to the native folk music,” he added.

Vedike convener L.S. Shastri and Impu Vedike president Nagaraj Angadi were present.

Later, Mr. Hegde, a disciple of Vinayak Torvi, rendered a ‘khayal bandish’ followed by ‘drut bandish’ in the morning raga ‘ahir bhairav’ set to ‘ek taal’, wherein the melodic elaboration came through a meditative progression shrewdly keeping what some connoisseurs term as gimmickry at bay. Thereafter, he rendered a few devotional compositions.

The vocalist was accompanied on the harmonium by Vaman Vagukar of Belagavi and Uday Kulkarni of Dharwad on the tabla. The ‘Hukkeri Balappa’ award carries a purse of Rs.10,000, and a certificate of excellence.