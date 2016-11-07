Karnataka

‘Younger generation drifting away from native music’

Hindustani vocalist Dhananjay Hegde rendering a ‘khayal’ in Belagavi on Sunday.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hindustani vocalist Dhananjay Hegde rendering a ‘khayal’ in Belagavi on Sunday.— PHOTO: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT  

Veteran poet and the former district judge Jinadatt Desai has bemoaned the declining interest in native classical music among the young generation, who he said, is drifting away under the direct and indirect influence of Western culture.

Speaking at a function organised by Impu Sangeet Vedike to present the annual music award instituted in memory of folk singer Hukkeri Balappa to Hindustani vocalist Dhananjay Hegde here on Sunday, he attributed the fast changing tastes and interests in the younger generation to the “mother” who nowadays had little time to inculcate good cultural values in her children.

Realty shows were influencing parents and children were in a hurry to become stars.

“Today’s mother no more sings a ‘jogula’ or a ‘vachana’ or a ‘dasara pada’ at home, which eventually poses a serious threat to the native folk music,” he added.

Vedike convener L.S. Shastri and Impu Vedike president Nagaraj Angadi were present.

Later, Mr. Hegde, a disciple of Vinayak Torvi, rendered a ‘khayal bandish’ followed by ‘drut bandish’ in the morning raga ‘ahir bhairav’ set to ‘ek taal’, wherein the melodic elaboration came through a meditative progression shrewdly keeping what some connoisseurs term as gimmickry at bay. Thereafter, he rendered a few devotional compositions.

The vocalist was accompanied on the harmonium by Vaman Vagukar of Belagavi and Uday Kulkarni of Dharwad on the tabla. The ‘Hukkeri Balappa’ award carries a purse of Rs.10,000, and a certificate of excellence.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:57:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/%E2%80%98Younger-generation-drifting-away-from-native-music%E2%80%99/article16438813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY