‘Why are CBI, ED silent on Reddy’s daughter’s extravagant marriage?’

The founder president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) S.R. Hiremath has questioned the reported inaction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the extravagant marriage being arranged by the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, one of the accused in the illegal mining case.
Addressing presspersons recently, Mr. Hiremath alleged that the money being spent on the display of wealth at Mr Reddy’s daughter’s marriage was ill-gotten money from illegal mining.
He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he would neither indulge in corruption nor allow anyone else to do so. The money being spent for the marriage of the former Minister’s daughter is nothing but black money. What are the CBI and ED doing now?”
Mr. Hiremath said that inaction by competent authorities against the money spent on the extravagant marriage had made him suspect that Mr. Reddy had the support of the State government and also the Union government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor