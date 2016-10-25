Karnataka

‘Why are CBI, ED silent on Reddy’s daughter’s extravagant marriage?’

The founder president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) S.R. Hiremath has questioned the reported inaction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the extravagant marriage being arranged by the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, one of the accused in the illegal mining case.

Addressing presspersons recently, Mr. Hiremath alleged that the money being spent on the display of wealth at Mr Reddy’s daughter’s marriage was ill-gotten money from illegal mining.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he would neither indulge in corruption nor allow anyone else to do so. The money being spent for the marriage of the former Minister’s daughter is nothing but black money. What are the CBI and ED doing now?”

Mr. Hiremath said that inaction by competent authorities against the money spent on the extravagant marriage had made him suspect that Mr. Reddy had the support of the State government and also the Union government.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 23, 2020 11:28:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/%E2%80%98Why-are-CBI-ED-silent-on-Reddy%E2%80%99s-daughter%E2%80%99s-extravagant-marriage%E2%80%99/article16081042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY