‘Why are CBI, ED silent on Reddy’s daughter’s extravagant marriage?’

The founder president of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) S.R. Hiremath has questioned the reported inaction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over the extravagant marriage being arranged by the former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, one of the accused in the illegal mining case.

Addressing presspersons recently, Mr. Hiremath alleged that the money being spent on the display of wealth at Mr Reddy’s daughter’s marriage was ill-gotten money from illegal mining.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he would neither indulge in corruption nor allow anyone else to do so. The money being spent for the marriage of the former Minister’s daughter is nothing but black money. What are the CBI and ED doing now?”

Mr. Hiremath said that inaction by competent authorities against the money spent on the extravagant marriage had made him suspect that Mr. Reddy had the support of the State government and also the Union government.