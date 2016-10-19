Karnataka

‘Wardens should stay in hostels, ensure facilities’

Chitradurga Zilla Panchayat president Soubhagya Basavarajan has instructed hostel wardens and staff to ensure that the facilities extended under various schemes of the Social Welfare Department are provided to students and cleanliness is maintained in and around hostels.

Speaking at a Karnataka Development Programme review meeting here on Tuesday, she said that there had been complaints that hostels in the district were not properly maintained and students did not have proper facilities. “I visited a hostel recently and was shocked to see the quality of food served to the residents. The warden was not present there,” she said. The officers should be careful while bringing foodgrains and grocery items to hostels. They would face action if they were found providing low quality food, Ms. Basavarajan said.

Expressing displeasure over the absence of the executive officer, secretaries and officials of the zilla panchayat engineering division, she instructed the officials to issue show-cause notices to them. Ms. Basavarajan said that the officials should be present at the headquarters in view of the drought situation and respond to the problems of the people.

