‘Train students to shine in competitions’

The district-level Pratibha Karanji programme was inaugurated at Don Bosco School here on Monday. Samson Malakeri, Vice-president of the Yadgir City Municipal Council, inaugurated the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Malakeri said, “Every student has talent ... but unfortunately there is no adequate training provided to them. Therefore, teachers should be given the responsibility of ensuring that the students are trained to participate in any competition, including cultural activities.”

Mr. Malikeri, however, appreciated the students for performing in the cultural programmes during the event by using the available instruments. Students from various government schools performed during the event.

T. Ramalingappa, Deputy Director of Public Instructions ( in-charge), Chandrashekhar, principal DIET centre and others were present.