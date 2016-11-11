‘Tipu’s philosophy was similar to Ambedkar’s’

The 18th century ruler Tipu Sultan’s philosophy was similar to the principles espoused by the founding father of the Indian Constitution, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, said Minister for Public Works H.C. Mahadevappa on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 267th birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan in Mysuru. Dr. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of the district, said the warrior king upheld the principles of equality enshrined in the Constitution that was formulated much later.

Not only did Tipu narrow the gap between the rich and the poor by making the latter land owners, he was a true secularist who viewed all religions equally, he said. His palace in Srirangapatna was surrounded by atleast three temples in addition to mosques, Dr. Mahadevappa said, adding that Tipu had made donations to as many as 156 temples.

Besides, Tipu was a true nationalist who viewed the British as a “dangerous enemy” of Indians, he said. All those who were on the side of the British had come under his attack said Dr Mahadevappa.

Rarely have there been instances in world history where the ruler kept their young sons as hostage, but Tipu was one of them. “Tipu does not belong to any religion. He belongs to the whole country. He is the pride of India,” Dr. Mahadevappa said.

C.S. Dwarakanath, former chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, said Tipu was among the three visionaries Mysore region produced. “Tipu’s vision was taken forward by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and D. Devaraj Urs,” he said, adding that the three of them shared similar views on land reforms, irrigation and commerce, among other things.

“The first blueprint of a dam across the Cauvery at Kannambadi was conceived by Tipu Sultan,” Dr. Dwarakanath said. It was during Tipu’s reign that Dalits first experienced ownership of land, he added.

Motorcycle procession

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people from different parts of Mysuru arrived at Kalamandira in a procession of motorcycles and entered the auditorium shouting slogans in praise of Tipu as well as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.