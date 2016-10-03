‘The Mahatma’s life is in itself a message to the entire world’

The birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri were marked with the launching of a week-long cleaning operations (Swachh Kalaburagi) by the Kalaburagi Mahanagar Palike and awareness jathas by college students here on Sunday.

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, who is also district in-charge, inaugurated the main function organised by the district administration to mark the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri and later inaugurated the Swachh Kalaburagi City Campaign in the Kalaburagi Mahanagar Palike.

Earlier, the Minister accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Ujwalkumar Ghosh, Commissioner of the Mahanagar Palike P. Sunilkumar, Mayor Syed Ahmed and others garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Public Garden.

The highlight of the main function was a soulful rendition of bhajans by young students of the Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The bhajans, dear to the heart of Mahatma Gandhi, included “Vaishnava Janato,” “Raghupathy Raghava Raja Ram,”, Vande Mataram and other patriotic songs.

Jayashree Dande of the Kannada Research Centre in Gulbarga University delivered a special lecture on Mahatma Gandhi.

Speaking after inaugurating the main function, Dr. Patil said that the life of Mahatma Gandhi itself was a message to the country and the entire world. The father of the nation not only preached but also practised what he preached setting an example to all to lead a simple and truthful life.

Dr. Patil said that Mahatma Gandhi showed to the world that by adopting a non-violent path all goals can be achieved as bloodshed only left an indelible mark of anger and vengeance rather than love and mutual respect among the different sections of people.

He said that the entire world has accepted Mahatma Gandhi as an apostle of peace and acknowledged the success of his non-violent agitations to achieve goals. The philosophy of and the solutions offered by Mahatma Gandhi to all problems were still relevant and if the country’s rulers thought on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi, all problems can be solved to the entire satisfaction of all.

Dr. Patil said that the former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had set a shining example of how a person occupying a top position in the country still can lead a simple life with bare minimum needs.

Assistant Director of the Information and Public Relation Chandrakant welcomed the gathering.