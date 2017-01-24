‘State yet to get Central drought aid’

Turning the tables on the Principal Opposition BJP, which accused the State government of sitting on drought-relief aid of ₹1,700 crore given by the Centre, Revenue Minister Kagodu Thimmappa made it clear that the State was yet to get the aid.

“The BJP’s allegations are false. The Centre has decided to provide us ₹1,700 crore, but the money is yet to reach us,” he said. Expressing dissatisfaction over the delay, Mr. Thimmappa said State was not averse to making another visit to Delhi to impress upon the Centre about the need to immediately release the aid.

He said the State had made preparations to distribute drought-relief aid to farmers through online transfer to their bank accounts.

While nearly 30 lakh farmers would get drought assistance, the data of 27 lakh farmers had already been readied for online transfer, he said. A relief of ₹6,800 per hectare would be provided to farmers. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Siddramaiah also said that “not a single paisa” had reached the State so far.

He said the BJP, instead of complaining about the State not carrying out drought relief work, should persuade the Centre to release the money.