‘Sports policy will be a model for the country’

Minister for Fisheries, Youth Services, and Sports Pramod Madhwaraj has said that the sports policy to be announced by the government will be a model for the country.

Speaking after inaugurating a synthetic track at the R.N. Shetty district stadium here on Monday, he said the policy was being designed keeping in view the opportunities for sports personalities from the State to represent India during the next Olympics. It would help students get attendance, grades in exams, and reservation in jobs. It would also be helpful for them to represent the State in national and international sports events.

The department was using social networking platforms such as WhatsApp to solve the problems of officials and sports personalities. “Sports secretary, directors, and assistant directors and representatives of sports hostel residents are members in these groups and they send their grievances through WhatsApp. Solutions will be provided instantly. There were complaints that contractors were supplying poor quality food in a few hostels. Directions have been issued to officials to initiate action against such people and blacklist them,” Mr. Madhwaraj said.

The Sports Department owns 1,688 acres, which was being used for constructing hostels and playgrounds. “This year, Rs. 900 crore is being spent to upgrade sports facilities. The department has decided to rope in the services of private players and construct stadiums under the public-private-partnership model. Multinational companies have been approached to adopt talented youth and donate sports materials for schools and hostels,” the Minister said.

Minister in-charge of the district Vinay Kulkarni urged the Mr. Madhwaraj to sanction one more stadium for the city and equip R.N.. Shetty stadium with more facilities such as a gymnasium. Mr. Madhwaraj promised to fulfil the demands.

Sports Department using social networking sites to address grievances of officials