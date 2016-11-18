‘Spandana’ offers revenue services at ease

Major services of the Department of Revenue will now be available at ‘Spandana’, a single window citizen service centre which began its operation at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday.

In the first phase, only services pertaining to the Revenue Department will be available and thereafter the services of other departments will be covered by the one-stop centre. The services will be available in shortest possible time, the authorities claimed.

The fee and the duration for providing each service had been announced. Over 51 services such as income declaration certificate, residential certificate, RTCs and also those coming under Bhoomi project, are available at ‘Spandana’.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced in his 2016-17 budget about the launch of ‘Spandana’ centres in each district and accordingly each one of them was being established in every district.

In Phase I, the government had announced to open such centres in Mysuru, Gadag, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Davangere. The Mysuru centre was launched at the DC’s office and 10 counters had been opened to offer the services.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the facility. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and others were present.

The Minister appealed to the public to make use of the facility to get the services under single window.