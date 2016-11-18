‘Spandana’ offers revenue services at ease

Major services of the Department of Revenue will now be available at ‘Spandana’, a single window citizen service centre which began its operation at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday.
In the first phase, only services pertaining to the Revenue Department will be available and thereafter the services of other departments will be covered by the one-stop centre. The services will be available in shortest possible time, the authorities claimed.
The fee and the duration for providing each service had been announced. Over 51 services such as income declaration certificate, residential certificate, RTCs and also those coming under Bhoomi project, are available at ‘Spandana’.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced in his 2016-17 budget about the launch of ‘Spandana’ centres in each district and accordingly each one of them was being established in every district.
In Phase I, the government had announced to open such centres in Mysuru, Gadag, Belagavi, Bagalkot and Davangere. The Mysuru centre was launched at the DC’s office and 10 counters had been opened to offer the services.
Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa inaugurated the facility. Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep and others were present.
The Minister appealed to the public to make use of the facility to get the services under single window.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor