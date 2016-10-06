‘Seeking proof of surgical strikes not correct’

The former Chief Minister and State president of the BJP B.S. Yeddyurappa has termed the action of a few Congress leaders seeking proof of India’s surgical strikes across the LoC as “height of stupidity”. Speaking to presspersons after participating in a signature campaign to declare Pakistan as a terror state here on Wednesday, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the while the international community had stood by the Government of India on the issue of surgical strikes on terror camps in POK, such kind of behaviour was not expected from Congress leaders.

On senior counsel Fali S. Nariman continuing to head the State’s legal team in the Cauvery issue, Mr. Yeddyurappa clarified that they did not have anything personal against Mr. Nariman.

“But we are not opposed to his continuation as head of the State’s legal team. Let him argue for Karnataka and help it get justice,” Mr. Yeddyurappa said.