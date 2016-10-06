‘Seeking proof of surgical strikes not correct’

The former Chief Minister and State president of the BJP B.S. Yeddyurappa has termed the action of a few Congress leaders seeking proof of India’s surgical strikes across the LoC as “height of stupidity”. Speaking to presspersons after participating in a signature campaign to declare Pakistan as a terror state here on Wednesday, Mr. Yeddyurappa said that the while the international community had stood by the Government of India on the issue of surgical strikes on terror camps in POK, such kind of behaviour was not expected from Congress leaders.
On senior counsel Fali S. Nariman continuing to head the State’s legal team in the Cauvery issue, Mr. Yeddyurappa clarified that they did not have anything personal against Mr. Nariman.
“But we are not opposed to his continuation as head of the State’s legal team. Let him argue for Karnataka and help it get justice,” Mr. Yeddyurappa said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism