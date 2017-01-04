‘Scrap Sadashiva Commission report’

Demanding that the report of the A.J. Sadashiva Commission be scrapped, members of the Bhovi Vaddar community have decided to take out a protest march in Hubballi on January 9.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, convenor of the Dharwad District Bhovi Vaddar Samaj Pampanna Ambiger and other office-bearers questioned the findings of the commission and alleged that the commission had gone beyond its terms of reference and given recommendations that were unconstitutional.

Mr. Ambiger said that the issue of providing internal reservation was unconstitutional and the commission had made recommendations without properly collecting data and considering the plight of the exploited communities that come under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Clarifying that the community was not against giving reservation to any particular community, Mr. Ambiger said that the organisation would welcome reservation based on population provided the census or the survey work was carried out transparently and efficiently.

The protest march will begin from the Ambedkar’s statue in front of the Head Post Office here on January 9 at 9 a.m. and end at Kittur Chennamma Circle.