‘Scrap National Medical Commission Bill’

The Mysuru unit of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has opposed the proposed National Medical Commission Bill 2016 stating it is not community friendly.

Association president H. Basavanagowdappa and secretary Suresh Rudrappa said there was nothing new in the Bill and that the Medical Council of India was carrying out all functions enumerated in the Bill under the aegis and provisions of the present IMC Act.

They also took objection to the Bill allegedly eliminating the provision of having both elected and nominated members. They raised apprehension that it would give full control to the Ministry of Health.