‘Revised Sarojini Mahishi panelrecommendationsin a fortnight’

S.G. Siddaramaiah, Chairman, Kannada Development Authority, has said that the process of revising the Dr. Sarojini Mahishi Committee recommendations on providing jobs to Kannadigas has almost been completed and that it would be submitted to the State government in about a fortnight.

Responding to questions from presspersons on Thursday at Goolyam, a Kannada-speaking border village in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the State government had constituted a 21-member committee, headed by the chairman of the authority, to revise the 32-year-old recommendations to suit the present day needs of providing employment to Kannadigas.

“The committee, after a lot of discussion, had changed certain terminologies, so as to avoid legal hurdles, and was giving the final touches to the report. We will submit the report in about a fortnight with an appeal to the government to implement it as an Act so that a majority of Kannadigas, including Gadinad Kannadigas, get the maximum benefits, besides helping resolve most of the problems faced by them,” he said.